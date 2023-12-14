Explainer: Why are theme songs integral to shows—importance and examples

Explainer: Why are theme songs integral to shows—importance and examples

By Isha Sharma 08:23 pm Dec 14, 202308:23 pm

Understanding the importance of theme songs in shows/films

Picture this. You're a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan and hear, "I'll be there for you," coming from a co-passenger's phone in the metro. The next step? You'll look their way instantly. And why not? Theme songs have a way of transporting us to another land for a brief but glorious period and they warm the cockles of our hearts within seconds. Let's learn more about them.

How would you define a theme song?

Studio Binder says, "A theme song, also known as a signature tune, is a piece of music specifically written and composed to introduce and represent a film, television show, radio program, video game, or personal brand. Its primary purpose is to convey the general mood, tone, or theme of the content it precedes." The song is the essence/mood of the entire show.

Shows might creak without theme songs

Theme songs are important because they help set a stage for the show and in some ways, prepare the viewer for what's about to follow. It also becomes a binding thread for the entire project and often, is constructed around the theme of the film/show. "I'll be there for you, 'cause you're there for me too," for example, fits extremely well for F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Couldn't stop humming 'Bella Ciao' from 'Money Heist'?

Another example of a song being used as a recurring motif/decorative device of a project is Bella Ciao from La Casa De Papel/Money Heist. Although the theme song of the show is If I Stay With You... and often appears during the opening credits, Bella Ciao—because it's a song of resistance—holds much more emotional gravitas and is now synonymous with Money Heist.

Other examples: 'Harry Potter' and 'The Office'

Theme songs often—but not always—contain lyrics and an evident example of this is the signature tune of The Office. Instead of conveying its sentiments through lyrics, it drives its points across through rich visuals and a piano tone one cannot get enough of. Also, think of the recurring music in Harry Potter. Haven't Hedwig's Theme and A Window to the Past made you nostalgic?

A look at some successful composers and their work

Examples of some terrific composers who are behind immortal theme songs/soundtracks of notable projects are John Williams (the Harry Potter films), Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon), Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein of the electronic band Survive (soundtrack of Stranger Things), DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), among others. Which one is your favorite?