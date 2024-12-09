Summarize Simplifying... In short Speculation is rife about whether Shaktikanta Das will continue as the RBI Governor, with his recent Delhi visit adding fuel to the fire.

The final decision rests with the Prime Minister, and potential successors could include DEA Secretary Ajay Seth, CEA Anantha Nageswaran, and a current RBI deputy governor.

Das, who has served for six years, is the second-longest-serving RBI governor after Benegal Rama Rau. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shaktikanta Das has been RBI Governor since 2018

Will Shaktikanta Das continue as RBI Governor? Decision expected soon

By Mudit Dube 04:50 pm Dec 09, 202404:50 pm

What's the story The Indian government is all set to announce its decision on the appointment of a new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor or the extension of incumbent Governor Shaktikanta Das's term. The announcement is due today as Das's current three-year term ends tomorrow. Speculation around this decision has been rife over the past month, especially after Das's recent visit to Delhi.

Visit implications

Das's Delhi visit sparks speculation

Das's Delhi visit has led to speculation that it may be in connection with his term extension talks or a farewell visit. This speculation is furthered by the fact that former RBI governors were informed about their term extensions much ahead of time. For example, Bimal Jalan was informed four months in advance, D Subbarao a month before, and Das himself weeks ahead of his last extension in 2021.

Tenure review

Das's tenure and potential successors

Having served as RBI governor for six years, Das is the second-longest-serving person in the role after Benegal Rama Rau, who held the post for seven and a half years in the 1950s. Despite getting extensions, both Jalan and RN Malhotra opted to resign early. The delay in announcing an extension or successor has fueled speculation about candidates such as DEA Secretary Ajay Seth, CEA Anantha Nageswaran, and a current RBI deputy governor.

Decision authority

PM to decide on RBI governor's appointment

The final call on the appointment of the RBI governor lies with the Prime Minister, a position considered too important for committee discussions. This is similar to the process of appointing the finance minister, where the decision rests solely with the PM. Currently, there is no official word on any possible successors or an extension for Das.