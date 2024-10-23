Summarize Simplifying... In short In preparation for Cyclone Dana, Odisha and West Bengal have deployed disaster response teams, with plans to evacuate over a million people.

Schools and train services are closed, and events like the National Junior Athletics Championships have been postponed.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall and high-speed winds, especially in Odisha, urging residents and tourists to exercise caution. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall tomorrow

Cyclone Dana: How Odisha, Bengal are preparing for landfall

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:43 pm Oct 23, 202402:43 pm

What's the story Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. The cyclone is forecast to bring wind speeds of 100-110km/h, gusting up to 120km/h. Ahead of the severe weather event, both Odisha and West Bengal have launched extensive measures to minimize its impact. Here's how the two states are preparing for the storm.

Preparedness measures

Odisha mobilizes disaster response teams, plans mass evacuation

In Odisha, 20 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby. 51 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and 178 fire service teams have also been deployed. The state government intends to evacuate over one million people from 3,000 villages across 14 districts. Multipurpose cyclone shelters and other buildings have been identified to house evacuees.

Emergency response

West Bengal deploys NDRF teams, Indian Coast Guard on alert

West Bengal has deployed 14 NDRF teams in anticipation of Cyclone Dana. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is also on high alert, with ships and aircraft on standby for emergency response. Helicopters and remote operating stations at Haldia and Paradip are broadcasting weather warnings to fishermen and mariners.

Precautionary closures

Schools closed, train services disrupted in both states

Schools in Odisha and West Bengal are shut as a precautionary measure. In Odisha, schools will stay shut from October 23-25 across 14 districts. West Bengal shut educational institutions in eight districts from October 23-26. Train services have been severely disrupted with 197 trains canceled across both states. This includes mail and express trains connecting West Bengal and Odisha to other regions.

Event cancelations

Athletics championships postponed, national parks closed

The Athletics Federation of India has also postponed the National Junior Athletics Championships in light of the cyclone. In Odisha, Bhitarkanika National Park and Similipal Tiger Reserve will remain closed from October 23-25. Ferry services in West Bengal remain suspended and fishing activities have been stopped as a precautionary measure. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is also gearing up for heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

Weather forecast

Chief ministers urge caution, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asked MLAs to remain in their constituencies during the storm. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advised tourists in Puri to return home. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall and high-speed winds, especially in Odisha. The cyclone was positioned around 560km southeast of Paradip, Odisha, on Wednesday morning.