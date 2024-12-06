Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk significantly backed Donald Trump's presidential campaign, donating over $250M.

He funded the RBG PAC, which controversially argued against Trump's federal abortion ban, and the America PAC, which spent $157M in support of Trump.

Musk also contributed to the MAHA Alliance and plans to continue supporting America PAC to push Trump's agenda.

Musk donated to Trump's campaign during final days

Elon Musk donated over $250M to Donald Trump's presidential campaign

By Akash Pandey 03:53 pm Dec 06, 202403:53 pm

What's the story Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has emerged as a major financial backer of President-elect Donald Trump's successful quest for the White House. Federal filings revealed on Thursday show that Musk donated over $250 million to Trump's campaign during its final days this year. He also pumped in over $20 million into a mysterious political action committee called RBG PAC in the final days of the 2024 presidential race.

Significant contribution

Musk's substantial donation to RBG PAC

The Federal Election Commission report showed that Musk funded the RBG PAC, a group that did not reveal its donor list prior to the election. The organization played a key role in launching advertisements arguing against Trump's support for a federal abortion ban. The report states that a single donation of $20 million from Elon Musk's Revocable Trust in Austin, Texas, greatly boosted the group's funds.

Controversy

RBG PAC's controversial abortion stance

The RBG PAC's website controversially claimed that Trump and late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were in agreement on abortion. Ginsburg's granddaughter Clara Spara criticized the assertion, telling The New York Times that the message was "appalling." Despite the controversy, the PAC spent nearly all of its funds on digital ads, mailers, and text messages from October 17 through November 15.

Additional funding

Additional financial support for Trump's campaign

Along with RBG PAC, Musk also financially supported America PAC, a super PAC that spent $157 million in support of Trump during the presidential race, according to reports. Federal finance disclosure showed that Musk donated a whopping $238 million to the group over the course of the election cycle. This includes a donation of $120 million in the final weeks of the race alone.

Future strategy

Contribution to MAHA alliance and future plans

Musk also gave $3 million to the MAHA Alliance, a PAC tied to Robert F. Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" effort, in late October. After the election, he gave another $4 million to America PAC and intends to keep the PAC alive. It will target progressive prosecutors and push Trump's agenda. Federal filings indicate Musk may have also funded undisclosed dark-money groups.