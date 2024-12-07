Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, is now free for users, albeit with some restrictions.

Free users can ask up to 10 questions every two hours and are limited to three image analyses and four image generations daily.

To use Grok, you need an X account that's at least a week old and verified with a phone number.

By Akash Pandey 01:15 pm Dec 07, 2024

What's the story Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Grok is now available to all users for free. The paywall that previously restricted its usage has been removed. Unlike other AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude which were freely accessible from the get-go, Grok initially required an X Premium subscription for access. The chatbot was first introduced by Musk's xAI in 2023 and is tightly integrated with X.

User experiences confirm free access

Though xAI has not officially confirmed Grok's free availability, multiple users have reported being able to use the chatbot without an X Premium subscription. The change was first noticed on Friday when X made its chatbot accessible to non-premium users. However, this wider accessibility comes with certain restrictions on usage limits and features for free users.

Usage limitations for free users

Free users can engage with Grok by posing up to 10 questions every two hours. They are also restricted to three image analyzes and four image generations per day, as per the chatbot's guidelines. X's Premium and Premium+ subscriptions, priced at $7 and $14 per month, respectively, get extended access with the option to ask up to 50 questions daily.

Account requirements to use Grok

For those without an X account, using the chatbot requires an account that's at least seven days old and verified with a linked phone number. Grok isn't just known for its conversational capabilities, but also as a versatile AI assistant. It can help users research and explain trending topics, offer coding support, and automatically manage customer inquiries for business users.