WhatsApp rolling out feature to remind you of unread chats

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:41 pm Dec 07, 202412:41 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is currently testing a handy new feature, message reminders, to notify users about unread messages in chats. The feature was spotted in the latest beta version of the app for Android (2.24.25.29), which can be downloaded via the Google Play Beta Program. It will be available to a select group of beta testers at first before being rolled out more widely in the coming days.

An extension of status update notifications

The message reminders feature builds on a previous update, which offered reminder notifications for status updates. It let users stay updated with relevant statuses from their contacts without having to check the app constantly. The new feature is designed to improve this system by adding chat messages into the mix, making sure that important conversations don't get missed by users.

How does the new feature work?

The message reminders feature will alert users about unread messages from certain contacts, selected by an internal algorithm depending on how frequently you interact with them. This means that if you frequently chat with a particular contact but have left their message unread because of other chats, WhatsApp could remind you about this unseen message. The idea is to keep the conversation going and not miss out on important messages.

User experience and notification frequency

Once enabled, the feature will send reminders for unread messages, especially from contacts you regularly interact with. However, these reminders will be pretty infrequent as WhatsApp doesn't want to bombard you with too many notifications. This way, it can ensure that notifications are relevant and non-intrusive, improving the overall experience on the platform.