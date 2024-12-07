Summarize Simplifying... In short Booking flight tickets on Paytm is a breeze.

Simply select 'Flight Tickets' on the app, input your travel details, choose your flight, and pay using various options.

Don't forget to check out special fares and extra discounts for students, seniors, and armed forces personnel, which are over and above existing airline deals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can book domestic as well as international flights

Want to book flight tickets on Paytm? Follow these steps

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:09 pm Dec 07, 202412:09 pm

What's the story Paytm is a popular payment services company in India. It has now become the one-stop solution for all your flight booking needs, providing a fast, secure, and affordable platform. The service lets you book domestic as well as international flights from the comfort of your home. Let us have a look at how to book flight tickets on the platform.

Guide

How to book?

To book flight tickets, open the Paytm app on your phone, scroll down to 'Flight Tickets' and click on it. Alternatively, you can log on to (tickets.paytm.com/flights/). Now, enter the preferred source and destination of your flight, and select from a variety of offers and discounts. Next, choose the flight that you prefer, and enter your personal details. Complete payment using debit/credit card, Paytm Wallet, net banking, or UPI. Finally, confirm your flight booking and you are done.

Exclusive discounts

Special fares for students, seniors, and armed forces personnel

Paytm will send a copy of the flight ticket/s to your registered email ID. Note, Paytm Flights provides special fares for students of all ages, senior citizens aged above 60 years, and Indian Armed Forces personnel and their families. These special fares come with exclusive discounts on domestic as well as international flights. The discounts are over and above existing airline deals, and can be availed using relevant coupon codes while booking flights.