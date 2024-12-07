Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, ISRO launched several significant missions, including the XPOSAT for X-ray research, INSAT-3DS for meteorological observations, and the EOS-08 microsatellite for oceanic and atmospheric studies.

A highlight was the launch of the Proba-3 mission, a two-satellite system for advanced solar observation, in collaboration with the European Space Agency.

Upcoming missions include the Space Docking Experiment and the launch of the NVS-2 NavIC navigation satellite.

ISRO launched payloads for international customers this year

From XPOSAT to Proba-3: Major ISRO launch missions in 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:13 am Dec 07, 202411:13 am

What's the story The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the country's premier space agency, conducted a bevy of successful launch missions in 2024. From XPOSAT, INSAT-3DS, and EOS-08 to Proba-3, the agency had a very fruitful year, launching missions for deploying both indigenous satellites, as well as payloads for international customers in space. Let us have a look at what these missions entailed.

Mission #1

PSLV-C58 / XPOSAT

ISRO used the PSLV-C58 rocket to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPOSAT) on January 1. XPOSAT is the agency's first dedicated satellite to conduct research on space-based polarization measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. It carried two payloads- POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing). POLIX measures polarization of X-rays in 8-30keV energy band, emanating from 50 possible cosmic sources. Meanwhile, XSPECT is conducting long-term spectral and temporal studies of X-ray sources in 0.8-15keV band.

Mission #2

GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS

The INSAT-3DS satellite was launched via GSLV-F14 rocket on February 17, and deployed into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. INSAT-3DS was designed for improved meteorological observations as well as monitoring of land and ocean surfaces, for disaster warning and weather forecasting. It works in tandem with the INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites. Various government departments like the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), and National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) are using INSAT-3DS data to provide their services.

Mission #3

SSLV-D3/EOS-08

The SSLV-D3 rocket was used to launch EOS-08 microsatellite on August 16. The successful launch marked completion of the SSLV Development Project, and kickstarted operational missions by Indian industry and NSIL (ISRO's commercial arm). EOS-08 carried three payloads: EOIR for capturing images in mid-wave and long-wave infrared bands, and GNSS-R which uses reflected GPS signals to analyze ocean winds and detect floods. The SiC UV Dosimeter studies UV radiation exposure on the crew module, to help prepare for Gaganyaan mission.

Mission #4

PSLV-C59/Proba-3

ISRO launched the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 mission on December 5, aboard its PSLV-C59 rocket. It marked a significant milestone in the field of international space collaboration. The mission involves a two-satellite system that will study the Sun's corona from a highly elliptical orbit, enabling advanced solar observation and critical space weather research.

Project

How will Proba-3 work?

The mission comprises two satellites, Coronagraph (310kg) and Occulter (240kg), which will study the Sun's corona - the outermost layer of its atmosphere. The Occulter satellite carries a 1.4-meter occulting disk, which will create an artificial solar eclipse by blocking the Sun's bright disk. Coronagraph will fly in this shadow, using its telescope to observe the corona like never before. The two satellites will work as one system, flying in a precise formation 150 meters apart for advanced solar observation.

Mission impact

Proba-3's significance and future implications

The Proba-3 mission will deepen our understanding of solar dynamics and space weather phenomena, that can disrupt Earth's communication systems and power grids. It will also validate advanced formation-flying technologies for future scientific endeavors in space. By enabling continuous observation of the corona, Proba-3 hopes to answer critical questions about why the corona is much hotter than the Sun's surface and how solar wind is accelerated.

Future

Upcoming missions this year

ISRO will conduct the Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) mission on December 20. The high-stakes mission will involve launching a satellite that shall split into two components, which will later reunite in space. This technology is necessary for refueling spacecraft, extending their operational lifespan, and transferring critical systems between launch vehicles in orbit. This mission will provide ISRO with important data on space rendezvous. Finally, on December 31, a GSLV rocket ferrying the NVS-2 NavIC navigation satellite will be launched.