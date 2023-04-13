Technology

ESA postpones launch of JUICE mission owing to bad weather

ESA postpones launch of JUICE mission owing to bad weather

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 13, 2023, 05:59 pm 1 min read

The JUICE mission is set to probe Jupiter and its three moons.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has postponed the JUICE mission due to unfavorable weather conditions. The decision to call off came less than 10 minutes before the scheduled liftoff. Citing the risk of a lightning strike, the agency is now looking to launch the important mission on April 14. The JUICE mission is set to probe Jupiter and its three moons.

The launch vehicle and JUICE spacecraft are in safe condition