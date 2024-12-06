Summarize Simplifying... In short If you're having trouble sending messages via Facebook Messenger, try these quick fixes: Check if the app is down, switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data, or reboot your device.

There could be multiple reasons behind the issue

Unable to send messages via Facebook Messenger? Try these fixes

By Akash Pandey 05:55 pm Dec 06, 2024

What's the story Facebook Messenger users sometimes face issues with message delivery. The problems can occur in different forms, such as messages getting stuck while sending, the app showing offline, or DMs not being delivered as intended. There could be a number of reasons behind these issues such as service outages, account restrictions by Facebook or a contact, internet-related issues, or bugs due to an old app version.

Initial steps

Check for service disruptions, restart the app

The first step in troubleshooting is to check if Facebook Messenger itself is down or offline. If yes, you should wait until the service comes back to normal. Another recommended solution is to close and reopen the Messenger app completely. The process differs depending on the platform you are using. Users should also check their internet connection to verify connectivity.

Network switch

Switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data

If Wi-Fi is the culprit behind messaging problems, try switching to a mobile data connection (4G/5G). On the other hand, if the cellular network provider is down or congested, turning off mobile connectivity and switching to a Wi-Fi connection could help. You could also try toggling Airplane Mode on and off as it resets internet and cellular connections, possibly fixing Facebook Messenger sending errors.

System reboot

Restarting devices and logging out of Messenger

Restarting the device is another possible fix for app and system issues. The process for may vary depending on the Android device you are using If the problem continues, you can try logging out of Messenger and then logging back in. This simple step could be enough to resolve the issue at hand.

App reinstallation

Reinstalling Messenger and disabling VPNs

Reinstalling Facebook Messenger can also sometimes get rid of send errors and bugs. The process is similar across all Android devices. Users who use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) should also consider turning it off as VPNs can interfere with some apps, even causing messaging delivery or delays on Facebook Messenger.

App updates

Updating Messenger and checking friend status

Updating the Messenger app is another possible solution. The latest version might include bug fixes that resolve messaging issues. Also, if someone suddenly can't connect with a person via Messenger, they might have been unfriended or blocked on Facebook. Sometimes your account might be temporarily restricted to prevent you from replying due to Meta's Community Standards.

Settings adjustment

Adjusting device settings and clearing cache

Disabling Low Data Mode can also help if it's preventing Messenger from connecting to Facebook's servers. You may also need to enable Background App Refresh. For this, visit Settings > Apps > Messenger > Mobile data and Wi-Fi > Enable toggle for "Background data" and "Unrestricted data usage." Clearing cache in Messenger app is another potential solution that can free up storage space and fix app issues. In the same Messenger settings, visit "Storage and cache," and tap "Clear Cache."