You can check active sessions through mobile or web browser

How to check and log out of active Facebook sessions

By Akash Pandey 12:39 pm Nov 15, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Facebook users can now easily identify and manage the devices their accounts are currently active on. The feature comes particularly handy if you've used a friend's device to access your account and forgot to log out. The process can be executed from any mobile device or laptop, ensuring user convenience across various platforms.

Step-by-step guide

Checking active sessions through Facebook app

To see where your Facebook account is active, open the Facebook app on your phone or tablet. Next, tap on the hamburger menu (three dots) on the upper-right corner of the page. Go to Settings & privacy > Settings > See more in Accounts Center > Password and security. Finally, tap "Where you're logged in" to see a list of devices with access to your account.

Detailed insights

Information provided by account login activity page

The "Account Login Activity" page gives detailed information about every device that has access to your Facebook account. This includes the location of the device, time of login, and a list of recent logins. Such comprehensive data can help users identify any unfamiliar devices or suspicious activity on their accounts.

Browser method

How to check active sessions via a web browser

For those on a web browser on Chromebook, laptop, or desktop, the process is a bit different. After logging into your Facebook account, click on your profile icon on the upper-right corner of the webpage. Then, follow this path: Settings & privacy > Activity log > Where you're logged in. It will show a list of devices having access to your account (current or previous logins).

Remote logout

Log out of your Facebook account from unrecognized devices

If you see a device you don't recognize, there's a chance an unauthorized user has access to your account. In such a case, you can remotely log out of the device. For this, head over to the "Account Login Activity" window and tap "Select devices to log out." You can log out from multiple or just one specific device.