Videos capture moment 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka 

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake was centered about 125km east-southeast of Petropavlovsk and had a shallow depth of 19.3km. The USGS initially recorded it as an 8.0 magnitude before revising it upward to reflect its true intensity.

Twitter Post Footage showing detection of earthquake Footage from the moment the earthquake was picked up on sensors inside russia. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/sH2b08vxAm — Mr ashen (@TheOfficialMrA1) July 29, 2025

Tsunami alert Tsunami waves expected to reach Russia, Japan The earthquake has prompted a tsunami warning for the Pacific Ocean. The USGS warned that destructive tsunami waves could reach the coasts of Russia and Japan within three hours. American authorities have also issued a tsunami advisory for Alaska, while Hawaii was mentioned in the context of possible impacts from the quake.

Wave forecast Japan braces for 3-meter-high tsunami waves The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has predicted that tsunami waves of up to three meters could hit between 10:00am and 11:30am local time along Japan's Pacific coast. Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov called the earthquake "serious and the strongest in decades of tremors." He confirmed that there are no injuries so far, but reported damage to a kindergarten building.

Evacuation Evacuation order issued in Russian coastal areas As precaution, Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko announced an evacuation order for Severo-Kurilsk due to the tsunami threat. The Kamchatka branch of Russia's Ministry for Emergency Services warned that a tsunami wave up to 32cm high could reach the coast. The US Tsunami Warning System also warned of "hazardous tsunami waves" within three hours along some coasts of Russia and Japan.