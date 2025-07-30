Evacuations underway in Japan, US after 8.8 megaquake hits Russia 

Evacuations have begun in Japan , Hawaii, and some parts of the US West Coast after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia 's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific. Tsunami waves as high as 3-4 meters (10-13 feet) have been reported in Kamchatka, while 30 cm (12 inches) waves have reached a city in Hokkaido, northern Japan. In Kamchatka, the earthquake has led to several people being injured, and strong aftershocks are likely, according to TASS news agency.

Damage report Kamchatka governor calls it strongest quake in decades Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov described the earthquake as "serious and the strongest in decades." He confirmed damage to a kindergarten in the region but said there were no injuries or deaths. Severo-Kurilsk, a remote town south of Kamchatka, was among the worst-hit areas. Three tsunami waves hit the Russian port town, the last of which damaged port infrastructure and dragged numerous moored ships out into the strait. According to the state's TASS news agency, the third wave was "powerful."

Japan response Tsunami warning issued for Japan As a precautionary measure, another Russian island town, Sakhalin, Governor Valery Limarenko also ordered evacuations. The Japanese Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for waves over 10 feet high on most of the eastern coast. The agency warned that these waves could reach Japan between 0100 and 0230 GMT. Evacuation orders have been issued for some coastal towns and cities, according to NHK, the country's national broadcaster.

Twitter Post Tsunami waves strikes coast of Japan ⚡️ Video shows tsunami waves striking the coast of Japan (🎥)



⚡️Tsunami detected at Midway, heading toward Hawaii.



⚡️All commercial vessels ordered to evacuate Hawaii harbors — USCG.



⚡️Honolulu 911 overwhelmed; use only for emergencies — U.S. Emergency Alert. https://t.co/hu4Fx85YVU pic.twitter.com/68auQSNiE9 — The World War (@TheWorldWar12) July 30, 2025

Nuclear safety Workers evacuated at Fukushima nuclear plant Workers at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. The facility had infamously suffered a meltdown in 2011 due to a major quake and tsunami. A TEPCO spokesperson confirmed that all workers were evacuated, adding that "no abnormality" was detected at the facility during this incident.