The initiative aims to reduce dependence on China

Quad leaders launch critical minerals initiative amid China concerns

By Snehil Singh 05:47 pm Jul 02, 2025

The United States, Japan, India, and Australia have agreed to work together on a stable supply of critical minerals. The move comes as China's dominance in key resources raises concerns. The four nations launched the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative, intending to collaborate "on securing and diversifying" supply chains. The initiative's main objective is to reduce dependence on China, which has used restrictions as leverage in response to US actions on semiconductors and trade.