Quad leaders launch critical minerals initiative amid China concerns
What's the story
The United States, Japan, India, and Australia have agreed to work together on a stable supply of critical minerals. The move comes as China's dominance in key resources raises concerns. The four nations launched the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative, intending to collaborate "on securing and diversifying" supply chains. The initiative's main objective is to reduce dependence on China, which has used restrictions as leverage in response to US actions on semiconductors and trade.
Ministerial statement
'Dependence on 1 country...': Quad countries
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed foreign ministers from the Quad grouping in Washington, shifting focus to Asia. In a joint statement, the Quad countries said dependence on one country for critical minerals exposes industries to "economic coercion, price manipulation, and supply chain disruptions." The ministers expressed "serious concerns regarding dangerous and provocative actions" in the South China Sea and East China Sea that threaten regional peace.
Regional concerns
What else was discussed?
The Quad ministers also condemned a May attack in Kashmir that killed mostly Hindu civilians, calling for justice. They condemned North Korea's "destabilizing launches" of missiles and called for its complete denuclearization. However, the joint statement did not mention Ukraine or Iran, highlighting differences among Quad members on other global hotspots, despite the common ground on China.