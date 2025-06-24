India, China agree to improve bilateral ties in high-level meeting 

China and India have agreed to continue working on improving bilateral ties, following a meeting in Beijing between Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi . The two leaders discussed recent developments in their relations and emphasized the need for better communication, mutual trust, and resolution of practical issues. Wang noted some progress in bilateral relations but stressed the importance of further improvement, a Chinese foreign ministry statement said.

SCO gathering Doval's visit to China Wang also urged both sides to maintain their agreement that they were "each other's development opportunities, not threats" and "partners, not rivals" in order to achieve a win-win outcome. Doval's visit to China was timed with the 20th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Security Council Secretaries. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that both sides stressed promoting the overall development of India-China relations and enhancing people-to-people ties.

Trade discussions India engaged with China over rare earth minerals supply During their talks, Doval also stressed combating terrorism in all its forms to maintain regional peace and stability. Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal stated that India is in commercial and diplomatic talks with China about the supply of rare earth minerals. He said the government is working with industry organizations like SIAM and ACMA to understand the impact on the auto sector. "We're engaged with SIAM and ACMA, facilitating them to have discussions with Chinese counterparts," Barthwal said.

Host Wang previously hosted Doval in Beijing in December Wang previously hosted Doval in Beijing in December, when the two sides vowed to repair relations following the severe downturn caused by a military standoff in eastern Ladakh. The standoff in the Galwan Valley was resolved after a disengagement process at the remaining two friction areas, Demchok and Depsang, was completed under an agreement signed in October of last year.