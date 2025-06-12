China approves world's largest amphibious plane for mass production
What's the story
China's home-grown AG600, the world's largest amphibious plane, has been approved for mass production.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) issued the certification on Wednesday.
The approval confirms that the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), a state-owned enterprise, has developed a stable process to produce aircraft consistently and safely.
Industry impact
Approval enhances China's capability to build complete civil aviation ecosystem
AVIC has hailed the CAAC's approval as a major step toward a "more high-end and standardized" civil aviation manufacturing industry.
The company also said it has "enhanced China's capability to independently build a complete civil aviation ecosystem."
This development is part of China's larger effort to create an independent civil aviation sector and establish itself as a key player in the global industry.
Strategic significance
AG600 driven by China's needs for emergency rescue, disaster prevention
The AG600 is one of three domestically-developed large aircraft, along with the Y-20 strategic transport plane and the C919 narrowbody airliner.
The development of the AG600 was driven by China's urgent needs for emergency rescue and disaster prevention.
This move comes as part of a larger strategy to make China self-reliant in civil aviation, especially after recent US technology restrictions such as jet engine export bans.