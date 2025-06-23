Rajnath, Doval to visit China for SCO meetings this month 

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will visit China later this month for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meetings, the Indian Express reported. These visits will mark their first interaction with Chinese counterparts since the India-Pakistan military flare-up in May, which was triggered by India's "Operation Sindoor" in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. During the operation, Indian forces intercepted advanced foreign-made weapons used by Pakistan.

Meeting schedule India, Pakistan expected to have bilateral talks on sidelines NSA Doval will be in China from June 24-26, while Defense Minister Singh will visit Qingdao from June 25-27. Both leaders are expected to meet their Chinese counterparts and come face-to-face with Pakistani representatives during the SCO meetings. Pakistan's Defense Minister Khwaja Asif and NSA Lt. Gen. Asim Malik are also expected to attend these meetings.

Diplomatic efforts Stabilizing India-China ties The meeting is aimed at stabilizing India-China ties, which have been strained since the 2020 border standoff in eastern Ladakh. In December last year, Doval visited Beijing, where both countries agreed on a "six-point consensus," including restarting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, trade through the Nathula Pass, and cooperation on trans-border rivers.

Peace talks Singh's visit will be his 1st since 2020 standoff Singh's visit will be his first since the 2020 standoff, while Doval's will be his second since December. The focus during these meetings is expected to shift toward troop de-escalation and confidence-building measures. Talks are also underway to resume direct flights between India and China, ease visa restrictions for Chinese nationals, and improve data sharing on rivers like the Brahmaputra.