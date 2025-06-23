'Operation Sindhu': 285 Indians come home; total 1,713 evacuated 

Upcoming flights

Three more flights scheduled in next 2 to 3 days

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita announced that three more evacuation flights are scheduled to operate from Iran in the next two to three days. The minister said, "We have scheduled to have three more flights from Iran in the next two to three days." He also confirmed that 162 Indian nationals who crossed over into Jordan would be brought back within a day or two.