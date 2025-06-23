'Operation Sindhu': 285 Indians come home; total 1,713 evacuated
A special flight under "Operation Sindhu," carrying 285 Indian nationals from Mashhad, Iran, landed in New Delhi late Saturday night. The passengers hailed from various states, including Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. With this flight's arrival, a total of 1,713 Indians have been evacuated from Iran so far.
Upcoming flights
Three more flights scheduled in next 2 to 3 days
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita announced that three more evacuation flights are scheduled to operate from Iran in the next two to three days. The minister said, "We have scheduled to have three more flights from Iran in the next two to three days." He also confirmed that 162 Indian nationals who crossed over into Jordan would be brought back within a day or two.
MEA spokesperson Jaiswal's post on X
India’s evacuation efforts continue under #OperationSindhu 🇮🇳— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 22, 2025
MoS Shri @PmargheritaBJP received 285 Indian nationals evacuated on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 22 June.
With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have now been brought home from… pic.twitter.com/BepZEiIT5w
Iran
Over 4,000 Indian nationals in Iran
India launched 'Operation Sindhu' last Wednesday to bring back its nationals from Iran and Israel. Over 4,000 Indian nationals, about half students, are in Iran. Many students, particularly from Jammu and Kashmir, are pursuing medical courses. The latest conflict began when Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion,' which targeted Iran's nuclear facilities. This sparked significant retaliation from Tehran, including missile salvos and drone attacks.