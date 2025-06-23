Page Loader
Home / News / India News / 'Operation Sindhu': 285 Indians come home; total 1,713 evacuated 
Summarize
'Operation Sindhu': 285 Indians come home; total 1,713 evacuated 
285 Indians were evacuated from Iran

'Operation Sindhu': 285 Indians come home; total 1,713 evacuated 

By Snehil Singh
Jun 23, 2025
11:45 am
What's the story

A special flight under "Operation Sindhu," carrying 285 Indian nationals from Mashhad, Iran, landed in New Delhi late Saturday night. The passengers hailed from various states, including Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. With this flight's arrival, a total of 1,713 Indians have been evacuated from Iran so far.

Upcoming flights

Three more flights scheduled in next 2 to 3 days

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita announced that three more evacuation flights are scheduled to operate from Iran in the next two to three days. The minister said, "We have scheduled to have three more flights from Iran in the next two to three days." He also confirmed that 162 Indian nationals who crossed over into Jordan would be brought back within a day or two.

Twitter Post

MEA spokesperson Jaiswal's post on X

Iran 

Over 4,000 Indian nationals in Iran 

India launched 'Operation Sindhu' last Wednesday to bring back its nationals from Iran and Israel. Over 4,000 Indian nationals, about half students, are in Iran. Many students, particularly from Jammu and Kashmir, are pursuing medical courses. The latest conflict began when Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion,' which targeted Iran's nuclear facilities. This sparked significant retaliation from Tehran, including missile salvos and drone attacks.