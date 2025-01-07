The 'e For Me' strategy is customer-centric and will be implemented in a two-tiered approach.

The first tier will see the introduction of electric products such as the eVITARA, Maruti Suzuki's first eBorn SUV. The vehicle marks a new era and highlights the company's dedication to making EVs for Indian consumers.

The second tier will be about building a robust ecosystem for EV adoption and seamless ownership experience.