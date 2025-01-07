Maruti Suzuki reveals 'e for Me' strategy for electric mobility
What's the story
Homegrown automaker Maruti Suzuki has revealed its innovative strategy for electric mobility, 'e For Me.'
The plan includes a holistic ecosystem that combines cutting-edge electric vehicles, advanced technology, and a strong charging infrastructure.
The initiative will kick off with the debut of the eVITARA SUV, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi.
Strategy
A customer-centric approach
The 'e For Me' strategy is customer-centric and will be implemented in a two-tiered approach.
The first tier will see the introduction of electric products such as the eVITARA, Maruti Suzuki's first eBorn SUV. The vehicle marks a new era and highlights the company's dedication to making EVs for Indian consumers.
The second tier will be about building a robust ecosystem for EV adoption and seamless ownership experience.
Executive insights
Vision for India's electric mobility transformation
Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, shared insights on the 'e For Me' vision.
He said that this vision marks a pivotal moment in the country's electric mobility transformation.
Banerjee stressed that their strategy isn't just about launching EVs but creating an entire ecosystem that makes the transition to electric mobility natural and seamless for every Indian.
Models
What to expect at the expo?
Maruti Suzuki's exhibit at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo will cover a 3,300m2 pavilion at Hall No. 5, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. It will showcase the eVITARA along with other cars such as the Dzire, Swift, Jimny, Invicto, Fronx, Brezza, and Grand Vitara.