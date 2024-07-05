In brief Simplifying... In brief Maruti Suzuki has launched the Urbano Edition of its Brezza model, starting at ₹8.5 lakh.

The special edition Brezza adds several accessories to the lower-end variants

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Urbano Edition launched, prices start ₹8.5 lakh

By Akash Pandey 04:22 pm Jul 05, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has launched a special edition of its Brezza compact SUV, named the Urbano Edition. Starting at ₹8.49 lakh, this new model offers a range of accessories at discounted rates. The Brezza Urbano Edition is available in both manual and automatic trims in petrol and CNG powertrain options. It includes additional features such as a touchscreen, rear camera, speakers, and other accessories on entry-level and mid-tier variants.

Upgrades

Urbano Edition enhances lower-end variants

The Urbano Edition has been introduced to augment the equipment list of the entry-level LXi and mid-level VXi variants. In the Brezza LXi, it adds features like a rear parking camera, a touchscreen, speakers, front fog lamps, fog lamp garnish, skid plates, a chrome grille, body side molding, and a wheel arch kit. These accessories would cost ₹52,370 if purchased separately or ₹42,000 as a kit but are available for just ₹15,000 with Urbano Edition package on the LXi variant.

VXi add-ons

Features for VXi variant in Urbano Edition

The VXi variant paired with the Urbano Edition includes additional features such as a rear camera, fog lamps, special dashboard trim, wheel arc kit, body side molding, registration plate frame, metal still guards, and 3D floor mats. These accessories would cost ₹26,149 if bought separately or ₹18,500 as a kit. However, with the Urbano Edition package these are priced at just ₹3,500.

Marketing strategy

Brezza Urbano Edition follows Dream Series strategy

The launch of the Urbano Edition follows a similar strategy to the recently introduced Dream Series range, which added additional features to the Alto K10, S Presso and Celerio models to boost sales. Without the package in place, the Brezza is currently priced from ₹8.34 lakh to ₹14.14 lakh but discounts of up to ₹25,000 are available this month. The Brezza faces competition from rivals such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai VENUE, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.