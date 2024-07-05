In brief Simplifying... In brief Bajaj has launched the world's first CNG bike, the Freedom 125, priced at ₹95,000.

The bike sports a commuter-like design with LED lights, optional knuckle guards, and a comfortable seating arrangement.

It's powered by a 125cc CNG/petrol engine, offering similar power to a 100-110cc petrol bike, and boasts a fuel efficiency of 70km per kg of CNG, making it a cost-effective choice.

The Freedom 125 is a dual fuel bike

Bajaj Freedom 125, world's first CNG bike, launched at ₹95,000

By Akash Pandey 03:28 pm Jul 05, 2024

What's the story Bajaj has launched the much anticipated Freedom 125, touted as the world's first-ever Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) bike, in India. Priced starting at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), it features two fuel tanks: a primary 2kg CNG tank, and a secondary 2-liter petrol tank for use when the CNG supply is depleted. The bike is targeted at commuters seeking fuel efficiency. With its dual fuel setup, it is also expected to lower down operating costs compared to petrol-only motorcycles in its category.

Mileage

It promises to reduce fuel consumption by 50%

The Bajaj Freedom 125 promises to reduce fuel consumption by nearly 50%. On CNG, it boasts an impressive fuel range, covering up to 213km. The petrol tank adds an additional range of 117km, making the total range a substantial 330km. The motorcycle offers a fuel economy of 102km/kg when running on CNG and 64km/l when using petrol. It also reduces CO2 emissions by 26%.

Features

CNG tank is placed beneath the seat

The Bajaj Freedom 125 sports a commuter-like design with boxy body panels, featuring a muscular fuel tank. The simple yet modern-retro styling bike comes with a Daytime Running Light (DRL), wide handlebar, knuckle guards, and center-set foot pegs for a neutral riding position. The seating arrangement includes a long single-piece seat overlapping the fuel tank for improved comfort of the rider and pillion. Additional design elements include an upswept exhaust, tire hugger, and saree guard on the left.

Information

Instrument cluster offers Bluetooth connectivity

The Bajaj Freedom 125 comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument console that includes Bluetooth connectivity and several tell-tale indicators such as a CNG low-level alert and a neutral gear indicator. A blue button on the left side of the handlebar allows riders to switch between CNG and petrol.

Specifications

Engine specifications and suspension

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection, producing 9.4hp/9.7Nm. For active suspension, the bike equipped with a telescopic fork with fork gaiters and a monoshock at the rear. It features drum brakes on both ends as standard, with an optional disc brake for the front. For improved braking, it also comes with a combined braking system (CBS). The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels for enhanced stability and control.

Pricing

What about the pricing and availability?

The Bajaj Freedom 125 comes in three variants: MG04 Disc LED, MG04 Drum LED, and MG04 Drum. The bike is offered in seven color configurations across the range. As for the pricing, the MG04 Disc LED, MG04 Drum LED, and MG04 Drum cost ₹1.1 lakh, ₹1.05 lakh, and ₹95,000, respectively. The MG04 Disc LED variant is immediately available in Maharashtra and Gujarat, followed by Drum variants next month. The bike will be available in other regions by early next quarter.