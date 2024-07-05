In brief Simplifying... In brief Kia has raised the prices of its Sonet, Seltos, and Carens models, with hikes up to ₹21,000, ₹56,000, and ₹24,000 respectively.

The price increase varies across different variants, with base models remaining unaffected, while mid and high-end variants like HTK+ MT, HTX AT, and Prestige+ (O) AT seeing the most significant hikes.

However, certain diesel variants of the Carens model have been exempted from the price rise.

The latest July price hike is Kia's second price revision in 3 months

Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens become costlier: Check variant-wise price hike

By Akash Pandey 10:26 am Jul 05, 202410:26 am

What's the story Kia Motors has increased the prices of its popular models, the Sonet, Seltos, and Carens. This announcement comes as the company gears up to launch its Carnival MPV in India. The latest price hike follows a similar increase that was implemented just two months prior in April. Recently, the company also added a new GTX trim to Sonet and Seltos SUVs.

Sonet update

Details of price revision for Sonet

Kia's most affordable model, the Sonet, experienced a price increase of up to ₹21,000 in April. In the July revision, the maximum price hike for Sonet is ₹17,000 for variants like HTK+ MT and HTX AT. The pricing of base variants remains unchanged while mid variants like HTK+ Turbo iMT and GTX+ Turbo DCT saw an increase of ₹16,000 and ₹17,000, respectively.

Seltos revision

Price adjustments for Seltos

In April 2024, Kia revised the prices of Seltos with an increase of up to ₹56,000. This month, another price hike has been implemented with a maximum increase of ₹19,000 for HTX iMT diesel variant. The base Seltos HTE petrol MT sees no price change. The highest increase among petrol variants is for HTK+ Turbo iMT, up by ₹17,000, followed by HTK+ MT and HTX iVT, both up by ₹15,000. All HTK+, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line also remain unaffected.

Carens hike

Hike and exemptions for Carens

For the Carens model, base variants remained unchanged in price while Luxury+ Turbo DCT and X Line Turbo DCT variants saw a hike of ₹22,000. Certain diesel variants of the Carens model, including Luxury+ 6S (MT, iMT and AT), Premium iMT, Prestige iMT, Prestige+ iMT, Luxury iMT, Luxury+ iMT and Luxury (O) AT have been exempted from the price hike. The highest increase was seen in the Prestige+ (O) AT variant at ₹24,000.