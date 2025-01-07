Maharashtra makes FASTag compulsory for all vehicles starting April 1
What's the story
The Maharashtra government has made it clear that all vehicles in the state will have to use FASTag from April 1.
The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
The mandate, approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is part of a larger plan to simplify administrative processes in the state.
Implementation details
FASTag to be used for toll collection across Maharashtra
Maharashtra has approved a public works department proposal, saying all toll collections at plazas across Maharashtra will be done only through FASTag from April 1.
The rule will apply to not just existing toll projects but also any future ones in the state.
The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Public-Private Partnership Policy 2014, making this transition easier.
Benefits
FASTag: A step toward efficient toll collection
The introduction of FASTag is expected to make toll collection more efficient and transparent while easing vehicle congestion at toll plazas.
This move, according to a government statement, will also save commuters' time and fuel.
Vehicles without a FASTag or those entering dedicated lanes without proper tags will have to pay double the toll fee.
Administrative changes
Maharashtra Cabinet approves revised government rules
Apart from the FASTag mandate, the Cabinet also approved revised Maharashtra Government Rules of Business.
The revisions are aimed at improving administrative functioning and include provisions related to matters placed before the cabinet, cases needing the chief minister or governor's approval, and procedures for cabinet and council of ministers' meetings.
This is the third major revision since the rules were first established in 1975.