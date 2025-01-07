What's the story

A Los Angeles-based tech entrepreneur was recently trapped in a malfunctioning Waymo self-driving car.

The vehicle started circling a parking lot repeatedly when the entrepreneur, Mike Johns, was on his way to the airport.

The unexpected detour almost made him miss his flight and resulted in a call for help from the company.

In a video posted on LinkedIn, Johns was heard telling a Waymo representative, "I feel like I'm in the movies. Is somebody playing a joke on me?"