What's the story

BluSmart, one of the leading electric ride-hailing companies, has announced its expansion into Mumbai.

The move marks the latest addition to BluSmart's expanding electric mobility network which already includes Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and the UAE.

Initially, the company's services in Mumbai will be available on an invite-only basis before being opened up to the general public.

BluSmart will initially cover key areas from Goregaon to Bandra, including the commercial hub Bandra Kurla Complex, with plans for gradual expansion across the city.