BluSmart's EV cab service now available in Mumbai
What's the story
BluSmart, one of the leading electric ride-hailing companies, has announced its expansion into Mumbai.
The move marks the latest addition to BluSmart's expanding electric mobility network which already includes Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and the UAE.
Initially, the company's services in Mumbai will be available on an invite-only basis before being opened up to the general public.
BluSmart will initially cover key areas from Goregaon to Bandra, including the commercial hub Bandra Kurla Complex, with plans for gradual expansion across the city.
Growth
BluSmart's fleet and infrastructure
Since its launch in 2019, BluSmart has grown tremendously, with a fleet of more than 8,500 electric vehicles.
The company also boasts a strong charging infrastructure with 5,800 charging stations for these vehicles.
BluSmart's premium chauffeur-driven service offers zero cancellations, transparent pricing, and an in-app CO2 tracker that showcases CO2 savings, highlighting the environmental impact of each ride.
The company claims to have completed 22 million rides and 680 million clean kilometers, reducing CO2 emissions by 49,000 metric tons.
Strategy
BluSmart's initial focus in Mumbai
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, BluSmart Fleet co-founder and CEO Anirudh Arun spoke about the company's launch strategy in Mumbai.
He revealed the company's first fleet in Mumbai will include premium MG ZS EV SUVs.
"We focus on serving all the use cases our customers expect, which is why we're starting with rentals and airport rides—both of which are key for Mumbai's passengers," he said.
Arun also hinted at future expansion plans to include sedans and more ride options.
Infrastructure
BluSmart's charging infrastructure in Mumbai
BluSmart has partnered with a number of public charging network companies to ensure its EVs are well-supported across Mumbai.
The company is also leveraging its driver app to introduce its partners to the public charging network, which is still evolving in the city.
Arun stressed that while the public charging network is still evolving, BluSmart is actively working on developing its own charging infrastructure for further support and seamless experience for both drivers and passengers.