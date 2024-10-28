Summarize Simplifying... In short Volkswagen is closing three factories in Germany and laying off thousands, as part of a restructuring plan to cut costs and stay competitive.

The move has intensified conflicts with workers and added pressure on the German government, which is already grappling with a weak economy.

Amidst this, there's a call for urgent action from the government to support the industry, as it struggles with a slow shift to electric vehicles and competition from Chinese manufacturers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Volkswagen Group has roughly 300,000 German employees

Volkswagen shutting 3 German factories, laying off thousands of employees

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:51 pm Oct 28, 202405:51 pm

What's the story Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, is planning a major restructuring involving the closure of at least three factories in Germany, and layoffs of tens of thousands of employees. The company is also considering downsizing its remaining facilities in the country. The details were revealed by Daniela Cavallo, head of Volkswagen's works council during a meeting with employees in Wolfsburg today.

Firm stance

Management is committed to restructuring

Cavallo stressed on the management's seriousness about this restructuring plan. She said, "Management is absolutely serious about all this. This is not sabre-rattling in the collective bargaining round." However, she did not specify which plants would be affected or how many of Volkswagen Group's roughly 300,000 German employees could be laid off.

Rising tensions

Restructuring plan intensifies conflict with workers

The restructuring plan has further deepened the battle between Volkswagen's workers and its management. The latter is under immense pressure to cut costs and stay competitive amid falling demand from China and Europe. The move also adds pressure on the German government, which is dealing with a stubbornly weak economy.

Call for action

Cavallo urges Berlin to act

Cavallo urged the German government to urgently devise a comprehensive plan for its industry, warning it could otherwise "go down the drain." She acknowledged both sides agree on the challenges faced by Volkswagen and other European carmakers. These include a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles and intense competition from Chinese manufacturers entering Europe.