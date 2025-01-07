What's the story

Toyota has announced plans to integrate NVIDIA's Drive AGX Orin supercomputer and the safety-focused DriveOS operating system into its future vehicles.

The announcement was made at CES 2025, emphasizing the company's dedication to enhancing autonomous driving capabilities.

At the event, the Japanese auto giant also revealed that its futuristic $10 billion Woven City project in Japan is almost complete and ready to welcome its first residents.