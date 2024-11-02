Summarize Simplifying... In short A former NVIDIA programmer, Durant, has discovered the largest-ever prime number, a rare Mersenne prime with 41 million digits.

Using the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search's software and cloud computers, Durant's discovery was made possible by graphics processing units (GPUs), which can perform complex calculations quickly.

This achievement, while not having practical applications, serves to inspire future mathematicians and showcases the potential of GPUs in large-scale computations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The newly-discovered prime number is made up of 41,024,320 digits

Ex-NVIDIA programmer discovers largest-ever prime number with 41 million digits

What's the story In a major mathematical breakthrough, Luke Durant, a former NVIDIA programmer, has discovered the world's largest known prime number. The newly-discovered prime number, officially dubbed M136279841, is made up of a whopping 41,024,320 digits. The groundbreaking find comes as the first major advancement in prime numbers in almost six years. Prime numbers are whole numbers greater than 1 and divisible only by 1 and themselves.

Unique find

Durant's discovery: A rare Mersenne prime

Durant's discovery isn't just any prime number, but a rare Mersenne prime, named after French monk Marin Mersenne who studied these numbers over 350 years ago. This makes Durant's find the 52nd known Mersenne prime, an extraordinary achievement considering the rarity of such numbers. A number is classified as a Mersenne prime if it can be expressed in the form 2p-1.

Prime search

GIMPS and Durant's journey to discovery

Durant's achievement was announced by The Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search (GIMPS), a community-based project focused on finding new prime numbers. Based out of San Jose, California, Durant used the project's software and cloud computers to run global systems that served as a super-fast supercomputer. This one-of-a-kind approach helped him make his historic discovery.

Motivation

Durant's prime number discovery: A blend of passion and technology

Durant's quest for prime numbers stemmed from his desire to construct large computing systems and push the limits of Physics. He referred to these humongous prime numbers as the largest 'unique pieces of information' in the known universe. Although they don't have any practical applications, Durant highlighted that the importance of such discoveries is in their ability to inspire future mathematicians.

Technological edge

GPUs: A game-changer in prime number discovery

According to GIMPS, Durant's discovery is the first of its kind to be made using graphics processing units (GPUs). These devices are known for their ability to perform complex mathematical calculations quickly and process large amounts of data simultaneously. Durant's supercomputer incorporated thousands of server GPUs across 24 data center regions in 17 countries, demonstrating the potential of this technology in future prime number discoveries.