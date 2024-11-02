Summarize Simplifying... In short The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has launched a new app, NSEIndia, to help investors make informed decisions.

The app provides market snapshots, trends, and turnover information, along with a dedicated section for options trading data.

Additionally, NSE has expanded its website to support 12 languages, aiming to increase accessibility and engagement within India's financial ecosystem. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The app is called NSEIndia

NSE launches app to empower investors amid increasing trading scams

By Mudit Dube 01:37 pm Nov 02, 202401:37 pm

What's the story The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has launched a new mobile app and expanded its website to support more regional languages. The announcement comes on the occasion of Diwali, as part of NSE's efforts to make it easier for investors to access information. The official NSE mobile app, called 'NSEIndia,' aims to offer investors a secure, feature-rich platform to access financial information on the go.

Website expansion

NSE's website now supports 12 languages

The NSE has also expanded its corporate website to support as many as 12 languages. The newly added languages include Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. They join the existing four languages - English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati. This linguistic expansion is likely to increase accessibility for investors across India and promote greater engagement within the financial ecosystem.

App features

NSEIndia app: A comprehensive tool for investors

The NSEIndia app comes with a host of features such as market snapshots, trends, and turnover information. It gives summaries of Nifty 50 top gainers, losers, and active stocks in the equity market. The app also has a dedicated section for seamless options trading data access in the derivatives market. Plus, it gives insights into active calls, puts and open interest (OI) to help you make informed decisions.

Market accessibility

NSE's commitment to India's capital market

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer of NSE, said he was proud of the new initiatives. He said these steps are transformative toward a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem. The idea is to empower investors with intuitive tools and near real-time insights in their native language. This move is part of NSE's ongoing commitment to bring markets closer to every individual, irrespective of their background.