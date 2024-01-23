Bumper listing! Maxposure shares debut with 339% premium

Bumper listing! Maxposure shares debut with 339% premium

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 12:04 pm Jan 23, 202412:04 pm

Maxposure, an innovative media and entertainment company, made a remarkable debut on the NSE SME platform, with a premium of 339.4%. The IPO was oversubscribed by more than 900 times. The stock got listed at Rs. 145, compared to the offer price of Rs. 33. The company specializes in tailor-made solutions across multiple distribution channels, such as inflight entertainment, content marketing, technology, and advertising.

Maxposure offers content in over 21 languages

Maxposure caters to sectors such as aviation, tourism, automobile, hospitality, fashion, real estate, and banking. Its client portfolio includes IndiGo, Air India, Ministry of External Affairs, and Taj Group of Hotels. The company offers content in over 21 languages, including German, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese and French. The content marketing industry is currently valued at $263.09 billion and is projected to reach $523.45 billion in the next five years, with a CAGR of 14.75%.

Maxposure's revenues exceed Rs. 20 crore

As of September 2023, Maxposure generated revenues of Rs. 20.16 crore and a net profit of Rs. 3.70 crore. The gains from IPO will be utilised by Maxposure to compensate for the certifications from market regulators, repayment of debt, working capital requirements and other corporate purposes. The company's bumper listing was expected as its IPO was subscribed over 900 times. Retail investors bought 1,034.23 times their allotted quota of shares.