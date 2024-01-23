Groww app down during market hours, users demand compensation

By Rishabh Raj 11:45 am Jan 23, 202411:45 am

Groww, a popular online stock trading platform, is facing technical issues, leaving users unable to log in for intraday trading. On opening the app, the page showed the message "Oops! Something went wrong." At 10:59am, when NewsBytes checked, the app as well as the website was still down. Frustrated users took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns about potential losses and demand compensation for being unable to excute trades.

Many users criticized the app's recurring technical glitches and questioned its dependability. One user remarked, "Paying hefty broker fees for a service that's often inaccessible is unacceptable. It's time to revamp the terms and conditions to prioritize users over profit. We deserve better!" Another user contemplated switching platforms, stating, "Bloody @_groww app this is unacceptable. Who will pay my loses? Time to switch to Angel one, #groww."

The Groww team addressed the issue on X, apologizing for the inconvenience and assuring users that they were working to resolve the problem. Their statement read, "Hello! We apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is addressing a technical issue and working to resolve it promptly. Your patience is highly appreciated, and we'll be back to normal operations shortly. Thank you for your understanding. Team Groww." This incident comes after a similar outage reported on January 13, 2024.

In October 2023, Groww emerged as the leading brokerage in India, surpassing Zerodha in the number of active investors. According to the latest data, Groww has 76 lakh active clients, outpacing Zerodha, which has 67.3 lakh clients. Groww has also secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to introduce its very first index fund, the Groww Nifty Total Markets Index Fund, through a new fund offering (NFO).