Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Business 3 min read

By Akash Pandey 10:52 am Jan 23, 2024

Bitcoin currently has a market capitalization of over $785 billion

Bitcoin has lost 2.19% in the last 24 hours, trading at $40,094.53. It is down 6.33% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.01% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,346.41. It is down 7.26% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $785.69 billion and $281.85 billion, respectively.

Movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $310.52, which is 1.69% lower than yesterday and 1.57% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 1.68% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.87% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 2.30%) and $0.088 (down 2.47%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 10.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $85.52 (down 3.67%), $6.44 (down 3.61%), $0.0000099 (down 1.61%), and $0.77 (down 0.77%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 10.7%, while Polka Dot has fallen 14.83%. Shiba Inu is down 6.25% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 10.87%.

Here are the top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Sui, FTX Token, Siacoin, Pyth Network, and Kava. They are trading at $1.08 (up 6.75%), $2.77 (up 6.29%), $0.011 (up 4.69%), $0.44 (up 3.72%), and $0.77 (up 3.71%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0%), and $316.9078 (down 0.65%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Astar, Manta Network, Terra Classic, Avalanche, and Neo. They are trading at $0.11 (down 8.76%), $2.48 (down 7.77%), $0.000099 (down 6.25%), $30.16 (down 6.15%), and $10.71 (down 5.95%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap. They are trading at $29.45 (down 9.60%), $14.74 (down 4.34%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $10.42 (down 5.90%), and $6.05 (down 4.87%), respectively.

Top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $11.02 (down 3.11%), $1.86 (down 3.33%), $1.42 (down 4.09%), $3.85 (down 3.16%), and $0.77 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.56 trillion, a 4.77% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.36 billion, which marks a 129.51% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.68 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.15 trillion three months ago.