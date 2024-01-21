Six new IPOs set to hit Dalal Street next week



By Dwaipayan Roy

Each offering will have distinct price bands and minimum lot sizes

The primary market in India is buzzing with activity as six new initial public offerings (IPOs) are slated for launch next week. This will include one mainboard as well as five small-medium enterprise (SME) issues. It will follow last week's debut of seven IPOs, which featured notable entries such as Epack Durables and Medi Assist Healthcare on the mainboard.

What about Medi Assist Healthcare and Epack Durables?

Medi Assist Healthcare's IPO saw strong demand, with subscriptions reaching 16 times the offered shares by the closing date. It is now set to list on January 23. Meanwhile, Epack Durables' IPO kicked off on January 19, with bidding open until January 23 for interested investors.

A look at the upcoming IPOs

A total of six IPOs are scheduled to open for subscription next week, ranging from Megatherm Induction to Nova Agritech. The line-up includes Nova Agritech (opening on January 23 and closing on January 25), Brisk Technovision (January 23-25), and Fonebox Retail (January 24-29). DelaPlex Limited (January 24-29), Megatherm Induction (January 25-30), and Harshdeep Hortico (January 25-30) will also be available. Each of these offerings has distinct price bands and minimum lot sizes for applications.

These IPOs will remain open for subscription

In addition to the upcoming ones, IPOs for Euphoria Infotech India Limited, Qualitek Labs Limited, Konstelec Engineers Limited, and Addictive Learning Technology Limited will also remain open for subscription. Maxposure Limited IPO's allotment was finalized on January 18 and is set to be listed on NSE SME on January 23. Similarly, the IPO allotment of Medi Assist Healthcare Services was also finalized on January 18 and will be posted on BSE, and NSE on January 23.