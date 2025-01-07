Toyota's Woven City—a 'living lab' in Japan—is ready for residents
What's the story
Toyota's futuristic Woven City project in Japan is almost complete and ready to welcome its first residents.
The city, built on a former car factory site, is a $10 billion bet by Toyota. It has been designed as a "living laboratory" where residents can test out innovative projects.
Now, the company has announced the completion of "phase 1" with an official launch later this year.
Innovation center
Woven City: A hub for innovation and development
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda has pitched Woven City as more than just a place to live.
"Woven City is a place where people can invent and develop all kinds of new products and ideas," he said.
The city will be a testing ground for a range of technologies from autonomous vehicles and smart home technology to robotics and new mobility products.
Initial occupancy
First residents of Woven City to move in by fall
The first 100 residents, dubbed "Weavers," are expected to move into Woven City by fall 2025.
These initial occupants are employees of Toyota or its subsidiary, Woven by Toyota.
The community will expand gradually, including external inventors and their families, with a total of 360 residents expected in phase one.
City design
Woven City's design and future expansion plans
Woven City, located at the base of Mount Fuji, features buildings designed by renowned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels.
The city's name reflects its unique design with three different street types: one for fast vehicles, another for mixed mobility such as bikes and scooters, and a pedestrian-only promenade.
Future phases of the project will accommodate up to 2,000 people using hydrogen fuel cell technology for utilities.
Project commitment
Toyota's commitment to enhancing mobility and quality of life
Despite its slow entry into EVs, Toyota wants to revolutionize mobility with the Woven City project.
The company is looking to avoid problems encountered by other similar projects such as Google's Sidewalk Labs in Toronto.
Focusing on an improved quality of life, Toyota has received Japan's first "LEED for Communities Platinum certification" for Woven City.
It will be open to the public in 2026.