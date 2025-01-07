What's the story

Sony has unveiled its latest innovation, the Xyn (pronounced zin), an "extended reality" headset designed specifically for crafting 3D content.

The advanced device is targeted at making the creation process easier in fields like animation, filmmaking, and gaming.

It was first previewed by Sony at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last year.

The device runs on Android XR, Google's new operating system announced in December for extended reality (XR) devices like headsets and smart glasses.