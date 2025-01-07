Sony's Xyn is Android XR-powered headset for creating 3D content
What's the story
Sony has unveiled its latest innovation, the Xyn (pronounced zin), an "extended reality" headset designed specifically for crafting 3D content.
The advanced device is targeted at making the creation process easier in fields like animation, filmmaking, and gaming.
It was first previewed by Sony at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last year.
The device runs on Android XR, Google's new operating system announced in December for extended reality (XR) devices like headsets and smart glasses.
Tech specs
Xyn's advanced features and design
The Xyn headset comes with 4K OLED displays and video passthrough capabilities. It also supports a range of third-party design, modeling, and production software.
The design also allows users to flip up the headset when not in use.
However, it doesn't come with the ring and pointer that were part of Sony's initial presentation last year.
Software launch
Sony launches Xyn Motion Studio for enhanced motion tracking
Along with the Xyn headset, Sony has also introduced the Xyn Motion Studio.
This Windows app can support up to 12 Mocopi sensors, Sony's wireless motion-tracking system commonly used by V-Tubers and other creators to animate virtual avatars.
The software offers motion-editing capabilities, allowing creators to trim and merge motions as well as adjust time and position.
3D transformation
Sony's spatial capture solution prototype
Along with this, Sony is also working on a prototype of a "spatial capture solution."
The innovative tech would convert images of real objects and spaces into "photorealistic" 3D computer-generated assets using Sony's proprietary algorithm.
Beyond viewing and interacting with 3D objects, the exact capabilities of this headset remain undisclosed by Sony at this time.
Information
Release date and pricing details
Sony has announced plans to release its Xyn Motion Studio software in late March 2025. However, there's no word on when or at what price the Xyn headset itself would be available.