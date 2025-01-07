What's the story

NVIDIA has officially unveiled its next-generation RTX 50-series GPUs.

The new lineup consists of four models: the $1,999 RTX 5090; the $999 RTX 5080; the $749 RTX 5070 Ti; and the $549 RTX 5070.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the GPUs during a CES keynote on January 7.

The first two models will be available from January 30 while the remaining two will launch in February.