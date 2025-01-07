#CES2025: NVIDIA unveils RTX 50-series GPUs boasting double performance
What's the story
NVIDIA has officially unveiled its next-generation RTX 50-series GPUs.
The new lineup consists of four models: the $1,999 RTX 5090; the $999 RTX 5080; the $749 RTX 5070 Ti; and the $549 RTX 5070.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the GPUs during a CES keynote on January 7.
The first two models will be available from January 30 while the remaining two will launch in February.
Design overhaul
RTX 50-series GPUs: A leap in design and performance
The RTX 50-series GPUs sport a new look for the Founders Edition, with two double flow-through fans, 3D vapor chamber, and GDDR7 memory.
All cards in the series are PCIe Gen 5 compatible and come with DisplayPort 2.1b connectors for supporting displays up to 8K at 165Hz.
The RTX 5090 Founders Edition is a two-slot GPU that can fit inside small form factor PCs, a far cry from its predecessor RTX 4090's size.
Performance boost
RTX 5090: A powerhouse of performance
The RTX 5090 comes with 32GB of GDDR7 memory, a memory bandwidth of 1,792GB/sec, and a whopping 21,760 CUDA cores.
NVIDIA promises this GPU will be twice as fast as RTX 4090, courtesy DLSS 4 and the Blackwell architecture.
This was showcased by running Cyberpunk 2077 on RTX 5090 with DLSS 4 at a mind-boggling frame rate of up to238fps versus just106fps on RTX4090 with DLSS3.5.
Speed surge
RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 series: Doubling down on speed
The RTX 5080 is also twice as fast as its predecessor RTX 4080. It packs 16GB of GDDR7 memory, a memory bandwidth of 960GB/sec, and 10,752 CUDA cores.
NVIDIA is also launching RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070. The former packs 16GB of GDDR7 memory with a bandwidth of 896GB/s and 8,960 CUDA cores while the latter packs 12GB of GDDR7 memory with a bandwidth of 672 GB/sec and 6,144 CUDA cores.
Laptop launch
RTX 50-series GPUs are coming to laptops
NVIDIA is also bringing its RTX 50-series to laptops.
The RTX 5090 laptop GPU will debut with 24GB of GDDR7 memory while the RTX 5080 laptop GPU will ship with16GB of GDDR7 memory.
The lower-end models, the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070, will come with 12GB and 8GB of GDDR7 memory, respectively.
These laptop GPUs are set to be available starting in March from various PC manufacturers.
Demo display
NVIDIA showcases real-time rendering demo at CES
At the CES keynote, Huang demonstrated a real-time rendering demo with the new RTX Blackwell GPUs. The demo included new RTX Neural Materials, RTX Neural Faces, text to animation, and DLSS 4.
"The new generation of DLSS can generate beyond frames; it can predict the future," Huang said during his presentation.
He went on to say they used GeForce to enable AI and now AI is revolutionizing GeForce.