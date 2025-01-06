AMD-rival Intel showcases newest chip line-up at CES 2025
What's the story
Intel has unveiled its latest additions to the Arrow Lake family of chipsets at CES 2025.
The new range features options for all kinds of laptops, from thin-and-light models to high-performance gaming notebooks.
These processors will be powering many computers announced at CES this week.
The highlight of the launch is the Core Ultra 200HX series, specifically designed for next-generation gaming laptops.
Performance boost
Core Ultra 200HX series: A significant leap in performance
The Core Ultra 200HX series is expected to take gaming performance to the next level.
It promises a 5% improvement in single-thread performance and a whopping 20% boost in multithread tasks, as compared to its predecessor, the Raptor Lake-H Refresh processors.
The new series will be paired with next-gen GPUs, taking its high-end gaming potential even higher.
Advanced features
Flagship model and AI capabilities
The flagship of this series, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX, comes with some impressive specifications including 24 cores (8 performance and 16 efficiency cores), boost capacity up to 5.5GHz, four GPU cores, as well as a 13 TOPS NPU.
While these features are enough to make Intel's definition of an "AI PC," they don't support Microsoft's Copilot Plus features.
Consumer range
Intel's new processors for consumer laptops
For consumer laptops that aren't focused on gaming, Intel provides the 200H or 200U series of processors.
The H variants come with a base power of 28W, except the flagship Core Ultra 9 285H which demands up to 45W.
These CPUs come with an Intel Arc GPU, providing roughly 15% better graphics performance than previous Meteor Lake chips.
Energy efficiency
U series caters to thin-and-light laptop designs
The U series of Intel's Core Ultra 200 processors are meant for laptops that prioritize battery life and sleek designs.
These chips have a base power of just 15W and turbo only up to 57W.
The top model in this range, the Intel Core Ultra 7 265U processor, packs 12 cores (two performance, eight efficiency, and two low-power efficiency cores) and boosts up to 5.3GHz.