Microsoft Bing is mimicking Google's interface to retain users
What's the story
Microsoft has a new trick up its sleeve to promote its search engine, Bing.
When you search for 'Google' on Bing, without logging into a Microsoft account, you get a page that looks eerily similar to Google's interface.
The trick is specifically tailored for this search term, as other searches still show the regular Bing results.
Interface details
Bing's Google-like interface: A closer look
The Bing page that imitates Google features a search bar, a Google Doodle-like image, and small text below the search bar.
To make the illusion even better, Microsoft has even programmed the page to scroll down a bit automatically, hiding its own Bing search bar that usually appears on top of search results.
User retention
Strategy targets new PC users
This tweaked interface is likely to be seen by those configuring a new PC and searching for 'Google' using the Microsoft Edge address bar.
According to 9to5Google, this is a subtle move from Microsoft to push users into sticking with Bing rather than switching to Google.
The strategy is in line with Microsoft's earlier attempts to convince users to pick Bing or Edge over Google and Chrome.
Previous strategies
Microsoft's past tactics to promote Bing and Edge
In the past, Microsoft had modified Chrome download sites, injected pop-up ads into Google Chrome on Windows, embedded polls into Chrome download pages, and also used malware-like popups to convince users to ditch Google.
These aggressive tactics underline Microsoft's continued efforts to take on Google in the search engine and web browser markets.