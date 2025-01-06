LG's wireless OLED TV brings ultimate freedom to gamers
What's the story
LG Electronics has unveiled its futuristic 2025 OLED evo lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025).
The new range includes the futuristic LG OLED evo G5 and the revolutionary OLED evo M5, the world's first true wireless OLED TV.
The M5 series can transmit audio and video wirelessly at up to 144Hz without any latency or loss of quality, making it a game-changer.
Gaming paradise
M5 series: A new era in wireless connectivity
The M5 series is a gamer's dream, featuring a 4K resolution and a variable refresh rate of up to 165Hz.
It also supports NVIDIA's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync, that aim to reduce screen tearing, stuttering, and sudden frame drops.
The wireless connectivity gives you more freedom to position the TV and gaming PCs, making sure you have a seamless gaming experience.
The secret to this wireless feature is an external connection box, which LG has dubbed the Zero Connect box.
Technological advancements
LG's new OLED evo models offer enhanced picture quality
The latest OLED evo models are powered by LG's a (Alpha) 11 AI processor Gen2, which promises "unparalleled OLED picture quality."
The company has also upgraded its Brightness Booster Ultimate technology, which can now achieve brightness levels three times higher than conventional OLED models.
A new feature called Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation has also been introduced to preserve the filmmaker's intent no matter the platform.
AI features
AI enhancements and personalized user experience
The Alpha AI processor also adds a bunch of AI enhancements to the mix.
These include AI Sound Pro, which enhances audio with virtual 11.1.2 surround sound, and an AI Remote feature that greets users by name while providing tailored recommendations.
LG has also added an AI Voice ID feature that can recognize voices of the user operating the TV and switch profiles accordingly for a more personalized content suggestion experience.
User assistance
Copilot and generative image gallery
LG has also integrated Microsoft's Coplilot AI chatbot into its new OLED evo TVs, which identifies potential user challenges and provides timely, effective solutions.
Notably, users can also access the Generative Image Gallery, a feature that lets them create custom backgrounds using voice commands.
These features further enhance the user experience and adaptability of LG's innovative television range.