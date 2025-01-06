The M5 series is a gamer's dream, featuring a 4K resolution and a variable refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

It also supports NVIDIA's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync, that aim to reduce screen tearing, stuttering, and sudden frame drops.

The wireless connectivity gives you more freedom to position the TV and gaming PCs, making sure you have a seamless gaming experience.

The secret to this wireless feature is an external connection box, which LG has dubbed the Zero Connect box.