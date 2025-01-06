India Post Payments Bank customers, beware of this PAN scam!
What's the story
The Indian government has warned India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) customers about a fraudulent scheme involving PAN card details.
The scam involves messages sent to IPPB account holders, falsely claiming their accounts have been blocked due to outdated PAN card information.
These messages come with a link for users to update their details, which is actually a ploy by fraudsters to steal personal data and money.
Fake alert
PIB Fact Check team debunks scam message
The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team has confirmed that these messages are fraudulent.
In a social media post, the team stated, "Claim: The customer's India Post Payments bank account will be blocked within 24 hours if their PAN card is not updated. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake @IndiaPostOffice never sends any such messages Never share your personal & bank details with anyone."
Security advice
IPPB shares tips for safe digital banking
In light of the scam, IPPB has posted tips on social media to keep your finances safe with safe digital banking practices.
The bank recommends customers to keep changing their passwords, stay away from fake customer care numbers, keep a close eye on their accounts, and avoid suspicious links.
Customers are also advised to be careful while using public Wi-Fi networks and always verify the authenticity of any banking-related communication.
Precautionary measures
Do's and don'ts to protect yourself from scams
To further safeguard against such scams, individuals are advised to stay vigilant, thoroughly read emails, and be wary of shortened links or unprofessional language.
It's also recommended to verify the source of a URL before clicking on it, check for 'https' in the URL, and maintain updated antivirus software on their devices.
Conversely, they should avoid clicking on links in unsolicited messages or sharing sensitive information under any circumstances.