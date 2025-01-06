LG, Samsung bring Microsoft Copilot to their 2025 TV lineups
What's the story
LG and Samsung have unveiled their 2025 smart TV models at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
A key feature of these new models is the integration of Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant.
Both companies are capitalizing on the growing trend of artificial intelligence (AI), with dedicated AI sections on their smart TVs that provide a shortcut to a Copilot web app.
AI integration
LG's new AI section and rebranded remote
LG is bringing a full-fledged AI section into its new TVs and rebranding its remote as "AI Remote." This is part of LG's plan to capitalize on the capabilities of large language models (LLMs).
The company describes Copilot access as a way for users to "efficiently find and organize complex information using contextual cues."
However, the precise capabilities of Copilot on LG's new TVs are not clear yet.
Advancements
Samsung's Vision AI brand and new features
Samsung has also introduced its own Vision AI brand for its AI-powered TV features this year.
The new capabilities include AI upscaling, Auto HDR Remastering, and Adaptive Sound Pro.
Plus, a new AI button on the remote has been added to access unique capabilities like recognizing food on a screen or home security functions analyzing video feeds from smart cameras.
Partnership
Copilot to be part of Samsung's Vision AI
Microsoft's Copilot will be integrated into Samsung's Vision AI section.
"In collaboration with Microsoft, Samsung announced the new Smart TVs and Smart Monitors featuring Microsoft Copilot," Samsung said in a press release.
The partnership intends to provide users with a wide range of Copilot services, including personalized content recommendations.
However, neither LG or Samsung nor Microsoft has shared more details or demos of Copilot in action just yet.