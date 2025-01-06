What's the story

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski believes artificial intelligence (AI) can already do his job.

In a recent post on X, the buy-now, pay-later firm's co-founder wrote "AI is capable of doing all our jobs, my own included."

Siemiatkowski's statement comes from the advanced reasoning capabilities AI has developed over the years.

However, he confessed to being unsettled by the prospect since his work is personal to him.