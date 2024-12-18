How to create custom thumbnails for your YouTube playlists
YouTube offers a feature that lets users customize their playlists with personalized thumbnails. The feature offers three ways to get a unique image: by selecting an existing picture from the user's device, taking a new photo with the camera, or creating one with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Users can start by opening the playlist they want to edit and tapping on 'Edit.'
Using existing images
To use an existing image from their device as a thumbnail, users will have to select 'Choose from library' after opening the playlist and clicking on 'Edit.' They can then pick the photo they want to use for their playlist thumbnail. This feature also offers optional enhancements such as adding text, filters, or stickers to the chosen image.
Capturing new photos for thumbnails
For those who want to click a new photo for their thumbnail, YouTube has an option in the 'Edit' menu. Once users click on 'Take photo,' they can optionally add text, filters, or stickers to their image. The feature gives a fresh and personalized touch to playlist customization on the platform.
Creating custom thumbnails with AI
YouTube also provides a cool way to create playlist thumbnails with the help of AI. To use it, users have to select 'Create with AI' from the 'Edit' menu. Then, they have to choose a theme to get options, and tweak a few words in the description for more variations. Finally, by selecting 'Create,' they can generate their own unique AI-designed thumbnail.