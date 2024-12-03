Summarize Simplifying... In short The Mirai Ningen Sentakuki is a futuristic, AI-powered shower capsule that offers a full wash and dry cycle in just 15 minutes.

It uses high-speed water jets and tiny air bubbles to clean, while sensors ensure optimal bathing temperature.

The device, inspired by a 1970s invention, also plays calming videos, and its creator hopes to showcase it at Expo 2025 in Osaka. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The product is 70% ready

This AI-powered 'washing machine' can bathe you in 15 minutes

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:40 pm Dec 03, 202407:40 pm

What's the story Japanese company, Science Co, is changing the game of personal hygiene with its latest invention - an AI powered "washing machine" designed for humans. The innovative device, called Mirai Ningen Sentakuki, promises to offer an unparalleled bathing experience. Company chairman Yasuaki Aoyama revealed that the product is about 70% ready for market release, during a lecture at the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion in Japan.

Bathing innovation

A futuristic bathing experience

The Mirai Ningen Sentakuki is a fully enclosed shower capsule that provides a complete wash and dry cycle in just 15 minutes. The user steps into a central seat inside this transparent, cockpit-like device, which then partially fills with water. Sensors embedded in the seat measure the user's pulse and other biological metrics to ensure an optimal bathing temperature.

Advanced features

High-speed water jets and AI for a unique bathing experience

The Mirai Ningen Sentakuki employs high-speed water jets with 3-micrometer-wide air bubbles. When these bubbles burst, they generate a small but powerful pressure wave that removes dirt from the skin. This is similar to how electrical components that can't be washed with chemicals are cleaned. Apart from its main purpose, the device also features an advanced AI system that analyzes biomarkers and plays specially selected videos on the pod's interior to calm the user's nerves.

Inspiration and future

Aoyama's inspiration and future plans for the device

The idea of the Mirai Ningen Sentakuki isn't completely new. It takes inspiration from a machine exhibited at the 1970 Japan World Exposition by Sanyo Electric Company, now Panasonic Holdings Corporation. Aoyama, who tried this bath as a fourth grader, was inspired to develop his own automated people scrubber. He wants to exhibit the machine at the Expo 2025 in Osaka, where 1,000 people will get to try this state-of-the-art scrubber.