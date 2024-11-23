Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon has invested an additional $4 billion in AI start-up Anthropic, taking its total investment to $8 billion.

The tech giant is working closely with Anthropic to enhance the efficiency of its AI models using Amazon's custom chips, Trainium and Inferentia.

This collaboration is expected to power the next generation of AI research and development, and Amazon plans to integrate Anthropic's tech into its consumer products, including its virtual assistant, Alexa. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AWS is now the main training partner for Anthropic

Amazon invests $4B in AI start-up Anthropic, deepens technological collaboration

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:38 am Nov 23, 202411:38 am

What's the story Amazon has pumped in $4 billion into Anthropic, a top artificial intelligence (AI) start-up. The investment comes as part of a wider deal that makes Amazon Web Services (AWS), the main platform for training Anthropic's advanced generative AI models. Anthropic is also working with Annapurna Labs, AWS's chipmaking division, to build future generations of Trainium accelerators—custom-built chips specifically designed for training AI models.

Technological alliance

A partnership for next-gen AI

Anthropic's engineers are working closely with Annapurna's chip design team to squeeze as much computational efficiency as possible from the hardware. The start-up intends to leverage this increased efficiency to train its most advanced AI models. "Together with AWS, we're laying the technological foundation—from silicon to software—that will power the next generation of AI research and development," Anthropic said in a blog post.

Chip utilization

Amazon's custom chips to power Anthropic's AI models

Amazon has confirmed that Anthropic will use Trainium, including its latest version Trainium2, to train its forthcoming models. The start-up will also use Inferentia, another chip developed by Amazon to accelerate model running, to deploy these models. "By collaborating with Anthropic on the development of our custom Trainium chips, we'll keep pushing the boundaries of what customers can achieve with generative AI technologies," said AWS CEO Matt Garman.

Investment details

Amazon's total investment in Anthropic reaches $8B

With this latest funding, Amazon's total investment in Anthropic has gone up to $8 billion, all while remaining a minority investor. To date, Anthropic has raised $13.7 billion in venture capital according to Crunchbase data. The new investment is structured in the same way as the previous one but comes with a condition from Amazon, to use Amazon-developed silicon hosted on AWS for training its AI.

Model deployment

Anthropic gains traction through Amazon collaboration

Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei emphasized that the company's work with AWS has grown tremendously in the last year. With Amazon Bedrock, a platform for hosting and fine-tuning generative models, Anthropic's Claude family of models are now being utilized by "tens of thousands" of customers. "This has been a year of breakout growth for Claude, and our collaboration with Amazon has been instrumental in bringing Claude's capabilities to millions of end users," said Amodei.

Future prospects

Amazon's future plans with Anthropic's AI models

Amazon plans to integrate Anthropic's tech into its consumer products. The tech giant is also reportedly planning to replace the in-house models powering Alexa, its virtual assistant, with those developed by Anthropic due to technical challenges. This collaboration and investment have attracted regulatory scrutiny from authorities like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority.