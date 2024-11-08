Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's new AI tool, Vids, can help you create personalized marketing videos. It offers a unique "Help me create" feature for script suggestions and allows real-time collaboration on projects.

Google's new AI feature can create marketing videos for you

What's the story Google has launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video maker, Vids, across multiple Workspace editions. The tool uses Gemini, the company's AI model, to create workplace and marketing videos from Google Drive files and descriptions. Users can either start a video from scratch or use a pre-existing template for their first draft. Google announced this AI video-making feature in April.

Vids offers a unique 'Help me create' feature

Vids also offers a unique "Help me create" feature where Gemini can suggest scripts to help you get started on the video. This tool isn't just limited to what's available in the templates. It also offers personalized video creation. You can upload your own images and videos, record videos of yourself, or create audio tracks of your voice to complement your video.

It facilitates real-time collaboration on video projects

As part of Google Workspace, Vids allows you to collaborate in real-time on video projects with other team members. This will improve teamwork and make the video creation process easier for workplace and marketing purposes. The tool is now available for Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, and Enterprise Essentials Plus members.