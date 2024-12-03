Summarize Simplifying... In short LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is contemplating leaving the US following Trump's victory and a defamation lawsuit he funded against Trump.

The lawsuit, filed by former New York Magazine writer E. Jean Carroll, resulted in Trump being found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation, leading to Carroll being awarded over $88 million in damages.

This political climate has left other Democratic donors and tech moguls, like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, feeling anxious and considering relocation.

Trump effect: LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman mulls leaving US

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:21 pm Dec 03, 2024

What's the story Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn and a major donor to the Democratic Party, is said to be considering leaving the US after President-elect Donald Trump's win. The New York Times reported that Hoffman has voiced fears to friends of possible political retribution from Trump. The news comes after his outspoken support for Vice President Kamala Harris's failed White House bid.

Hoffman's controversial remarks and legal involvement

Hoffman's fears grew after a botched assassination attempt on Trump in July, when his earlier remarks hoping the president-elect would be an "actual martyr" resurfaced. He also participated in a defamation lawsuit against Trump by former New York Magazine writer E. Jean Carroll, which he funded. Trump's legal team raised questions about Carroll's credibility due to Hoffman's financial support during the trial.

Trump found liable in defamation case

The court found Trump guilty of sexually abusing Carroll in 1996 and defaming her. She was given $5 million in damages. Later this year, another jury awarded Carroll an additional $83.3 million for defamation after Trump denied her rape allegations.

Other Democratic donors also consider leaving US

Hoffman isn't the only one considering leaving the country. According to the New York Times, several other major Democratic donors and their advisers have privately discussed moving overseas. This comes as the Democratic donor class tries to regroup after Trump's victory over Harris on November 5. A recent gathering of the Democracy Alliance, a left-leaning donor network, was described as having a "funeral" atmosphere by two attendees who spoke to The Times.

Tech moguls react to Trump's victory

Tech mogul Steve Silberstein described the mood among Democrats to The Times, saying, "People are kind of shell-shocked — and trying to figure out what happened." He added that people are adjusting to reality and plotting a path forward. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, another tech leader who has backed the Democrats, is also reportedly anxious about the incoming Trump administration due to his strained relationship with Tesla boss Elon Musk.