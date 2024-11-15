Summarize Simplifying... In short Zeng, the head of CATL, the world's largest battery manufacturer, has criticized Tesla's 4680 cell, despite its use in several Tesla models and its claim of five times more energy capacity.

Zeng, whose company powers Tesla's China-made cars and Ford's North American EVs, also called out Musk for overpromising on project timelines, particularly with Full Self-Driving technology.

Tesla uses 4680 cells in several EVs, including the new Cybertruck

World's largest battery manufacturer says Tesla's 4680 cell will fail

By Mudit Dube 09:53 am Nov 15, 2024

What's the story Robin Zeng, the founder and chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), has cast doubt on the future success of Tesla's 4680 cylindrical cell technology. Speaking to Reuters, Zeng, the leader of the world's largest battery maker, said that Elon Musk's ambitious project "is going to fail and never be successful." He even claimed that when Musk visited China in April, they had a heated debate on this very topic.

Expertise debate

Zeng questions Musk's battery manufacturing expertise

Zeng challenged Musk's understanding of battery production, saying, "He doesn't know how to make a battery." This is despite Tesla's remarkable progress with its "tabless" 4680 cells. These cells power several Tesla models including the Cybertruck and are claimed to have five times more energy capacity. As of September, Tesla had produced 100 million of these groundbreaking batteries.

Industry impact

CATL's battery technology powers various EVs

Under Zeng's leadership, CATL has emerged as a key player in the EV battery space. The company's batteries power Tesla cars made in China and Ford's electric vehicles (EVs) in North America, including the popular Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. CATL focuses on lithium iron phosphate batteries (LFP), which usually provide less range than the cylindrical cell units used by Tesla.

Timeline criticism

Zeng criticizes Musk's habit of 'overpromising' timelines

Zeng also slammed Musk for his tendency to overpromise on project timelines, a habit that is particularly evident in his promises regarding Full Self-Driving technology. "Maybe something needs five years. But he says two years. I definitely asked him why. He told me he wanted to push people," said Zeng. Despite the criticisms, Zeng admitted Musk's proficiency in areas other than battery production such as chips, software, hardware and "mechanical things."