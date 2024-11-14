The 1390 Duke R EVO is the flagship model in KTM's lineup

KTM India launches 1390 Duke R EVO at ₹23 lakh

By Akash Pandey 05:17 pm Nov 14, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has launched several new premium models in the Indian market. The lineup includes the 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO, 1290 Super adventure S, and three Enduro motorcycles. Previously, these high-end bikes were only available internationally but now, they are accessible to Indian customers as well.

Duke expansion

KTM expands Duke range with 2 new models

KTM has expanded its Duke range, which was previously restricted to the 125, 250, and 390 models. The expansion comes in the form of the 890 Duke R and flagship 1390 Duke R EVO. Both bikes will be brought to India through the Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) route. They have been priced at ₹14.50 lakh and ₹22.96 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Bike specifications

A closer look at the 890 Duke R

Dubbed the "ultimate middleweight naked" or "super scalpel," the 890 Duke R is powered by an 889cc parallel-twin motor. The engine is a tweaked version of the one found on the 790 Duke, which was briefly available in India. It produces a power output of 119.35hp and torque of 99Nm. The bike has a seat height of 820mm and wet weight of around 180kg.

Flagship model

The 1390 Duke R EVO

KTM's flagship model, the 1390 Duke R EVO, also known as the "Beast," comes with KTM's latest LC8 V-twin engine with a displacement of 1,350cc. The powerful engine produces an impressive 187.74hp and 145Nm of torque. Weighing around 200kg (without fuel), the bike also boasts of a semi-active fully adjustable suspension, top-spec Brembo Stylema brakes among other premium components.

Adventure additions

KTM India's Adventure range gets new models as well

In the Adventure segment, KTM has launched the 890 Adventure R and 1290 Super Adventure S in India. These bikes will also be brought in through the CBU route, with ex-showroom prices pegged at ₹15.80 lakh and ₹22.74 lakh, respectively. The 890 Adventure R is an adventure-ready bike backed by an 889cc parallel-twin engine that produces a power output of 103.26hp and torque of 100Nm.

Adventure specs

1290 Super Adventure S is a sporty adventure motorcycle

The 1290 Super Adventure S is built for sporty adventure travel. It comes with a semi-active suspension, adaptive cruise control, and rider-focused ergonomics. The bike is powered by a 1,301cc V-twin mill that offers a power output of 157hp and torque of 138Nm. It weighs around 227kg (without fuel) and comes with a fuel tank capacity of 23-liter.

Off-road options

KTM's Enduro and Motocross offerings

Along with the 390 Adventure, KTM has also launched the 350 EXC-SF Six Days enduro motorcycle, priced at ₹12.96 lakh (ex-showroom). This competition-ready bike comes with traction control, quickshifter, off-road control unit, two engine maps, rider-focused body-position and a 2-piece exhaust system. KTM also introduced five closed circuit motocross bikes: the 50 SX (₹4.75 lakh), 65 SX (₹5.47 lakh), and 85 SX (₹6.89 lakh), along with 250 SX-F (₹9.58 lakh) and range-topping 450 SX-F (₹10.25 lakh).