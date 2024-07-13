In short Simplifying... In short OpenAI's confidential project 'Strawberry', previously known as Q*, aims to significantly boost AI's reasoning skills, a key factor in achieving human-like intelligence.

The project uses a unique method to process AI models after extensive pre-training, potentially unlocking AI's ability to make major scientific discoveries and develop new software.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes that future AI progress will be centered around enhancing reasoning abilities.

Meet Project 'Strawberry': OpenAI's initiative to enhance AI's reasoning capabilities

By Akash Pandey 11:23 am Jul 13, 202411:23 am

What's the story OpenAI is working on a new project codenamed 'Strawberry,' according to internal documents reviewed by Reuters. The project aims to enhance the reasoning capabilities of AI models, enabling them not only to answer queries but also to autonomously navigate the internet for 'deep research.' When asked about the project and the details reported in the documents, an OpenAI spokesperson said, "We want our AI models to see and understand the world more like we do."

AI evolution

'Strawberry' project: A leap toward advanced reasoning

The details of the 'Strawberry' project, previously known as Q*, remain confidential within OpenAI. The project is seen as a significant advancement in AI technology, with demos earlier this year showcasing its prowess to answer complex science and math questions, beyond current commercial models. In the internal all-hands meeting held on Tuesday, OpenAI showed a demo of a research project that it claimed to have human-like reasoning skills, according to Bloomberg. It remains unclear if 'Strawberry' was the project demonstrated.

Breakthrough

Reasoning crucial to achieve super-human-level intelligence

According to a source familiar with the project, 'Strawberry' could significantly enhance the reasoning abilities of AI models. This involves a unique method of processing an AI model after it has been pre-trained on extensive datasets. Researchers agree that reasoning is crucial for AI to achieve human or super-human-level intelligence. They believe that advancements in reasoning could unlock AI's potential to make significant scientific discoveries and develop new software applications.

Information

Altman foresees AI progress centered around reasoning

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously stated that future progress in AI will be centered around reasoning ability. This aligns with the objectives of the 'Strawberry' project, which reflects a shared industry belief that AI systems can be improved in reasoning over time.